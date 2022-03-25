Oyster bar, Mexican restaurant coming to Calistoga Depot rail cars

Get ready, Calistoga, for a new downtown champagne/oyster bar, and Mexican restaurant.

Along with an upscale café, brewery, spirits tasting room, and artisan grocery to be located in the renovated historic Calistoga Depot, the long-vacant adjacent railcars will be filling out the property with the full Jean-Charles Boisset experience.

JCB purchased the historic Depot last year, and on March 23, the city's planning commission unanimously approved amended plans for the relocation of the outdoor dining area from the rear of the property to the side near Ace Hardware, and the addition of various outlets in the six adjacent railcars.

The goal is to open a provisions store in the Depot building by April 28, and outlets in the train cars in coming months, said Patrick Egan, senior vice-president of marketing and communications for JCB.

One of the train cars fronting Lincoln Avenue will house a retail element with candles, robes, and other spa-related merchandise. The car behind it, formerly the office of The Weekly Calistogan, in a nod to town founder Sam Brannan, will be converted into an Old Western-style saloon, complete with leather saddle bar stools, according to JCB plans.

For the rail car fronting Lincoln Avenue closest to the Depot, a champagne/oyster bar is in the works. “I like to think of it as an ‘Orient Express’ type of experience," Egan said.

Plans call for the car behind that to house a Mexican restaurant, and in another car a commercial kitchen. Earth and Sky Chocolates, which has occupied one of the rear cars for several years under a separate permit, will round out the experience.

A question at the meeting from the public brought up whether people will be allowed to roam freely on the property with alcoholic drinks.

The property is permitted under the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which is responsible for monitoring and limiting the number of people who can walk within the area with alcohol, Egan said.

"It's essentially like in a hotel lobby where you can have a drink, it's a public space and that is allowed," said Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes. "It's my understanding that the state is revisiting all of that, and California may turn into a New Orleans sort of environment."

As a destination, he added, the renovations to the Depot have a lot of potential for "a great gathering place."

Although specific details of the rail car outlets are still in the works, JCB is hoping for an opening later this fall.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.