Parents promote Adopt-a-Calistoga High School Senior program

Like so many high school seniors across the globe, Calistoga graduates will not be participating in a graduation ceremony this year, due to social gathering restrictions.
To provide graduates with something special in lieu of the traditional ceremony, a parent-run group has started the Adopt-a-Calistoga High School program, and invites graduates and the public to participate.
The parents or guardians of each graduate will post a descriptor and photos of their graduate, along with a list the student has created of their favorite things, like snacks, hobbies, and restaurants, which the parents group will then post on the Adopt a Senior-Calistoga Facebook page. There, people will be able to adopt a student and provide them with goodies. More than one person can adopt each student, and each request and adoption will be approved of individually.
"If people are interested and not a fan or member of Facebook, they can contact us directly at my email. Kids can be adopted multiple times. This a wholly parent run initiative not attached to the school District," said Julie Elkeshen, jelkeshen@gmail.com.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!