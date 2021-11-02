 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parents, volunteers pitch in for Calistoga's Hearts and Hands Preschool's Oktoberfest

  • Updated
Hearts and Hands Preschool

Juan Carlos Solario, left, and Idan Sandoval, parents of preschoolers at Hearts and Hands Preschool, helped with the school's fundraiser at Lincoln Avenue Brewery Oct. 24.

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

In spite of the cold and rainy weather, support poured in for Calistoga's Hearts and Hands Oktoberfest fundraiser on Oct. 24.

In all, 67 dinners were sold and raised $10,455, plus another $900 for the "Fund a Tyke” program supporting early education at the preschool.

Supporters enjoyed a German-style dinner from Lincoln Avenue Brewery and wine from Casa Nuestra Winery or German pilsner beer, and purchased tickets for a raffle.

Hearts and Hands currently has 10 students and can take up to 25. Families pay on a sliding fee scale. The school has been operating for 18 years, preparing children to enter kindergarten. Children are also taken on tours of various places in town, and on Tuesdays to Pioneer Park for Storytime.  

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students make their way down Lincoln Avenue in the 2021 Homecoming Parade.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News