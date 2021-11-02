Parents, volunteers pitch in for Calistoga's Hearts and Hands Preschool's Oktoberfest

In spite of the cold and rainy weather, support poured in for Calistoga's Hearts and Hands Oktoberfest fundraiser on Oct. 24.
In all, 67 dinners were sold and raised $10,455, plus another $900 for the "Fund a Tyke” program supporting early education at the preschool.
Supporters enjoyed a German-style dinner from Lincoln Avenue Brewery and wine from Casa Nuestra Winery or German pilsner beer, and purchased tickets for a raffle.
Hearts and Hands currently has 10 students and can take up to 25. Families pay on a sliding fee scale. The school has been operating for 18 years, preparing children to enter kindergarten. Children are also taken on tours of various places in town, and on Tuesdays to Pioneer Park for Storytime.
Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students make their way down Lincoln Avenue in the 2021 Homecoming Parade.
Photos: Calistoga Homecoming through the years
Homecoming parade
Kata Rojas and Sebastián Sanchez, seniors at Calistoga Senior High School ride in the homecoming parade Oct. 5, 2018.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Homecoming 2019
The Calistoga Junior-Senior High School sophomore class of 2021 marched in the Homecoming Parade down Lincoln Avenue in October, 2019.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Homecoming 2019
Sophmores Natalia Vera, right, and Alexis Escobedo, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School's Homecoming princess and prince, wave to the crowd during the Homecoming Parade down Lincoln Avenue Oct. 18. 2019.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Homecoming 2019
Playing the school's fight song, the Calistoga Junior-High School band marched down Cedar Street Oct. 18, 2019 in the Homecoming Parade.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Homecoming 2019
Calistoga Junior-Senior High School seniors Victoria Montañez and Adan Rodriguez ride in the Homecoming Parade Oct. 18, 2019.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Homecoming 2019
Calistoga Junior-Senior High School seniors Angeli Aquino and Jesus Rojas Mendoza lead the entourage in the school's Homecoming Parade Oct. 18, 2019.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calsitogan
Homecoming Parade
Erick Mendez and exchange student Emma Antonelli from Italy ride in the Calistoga Homecoming parade Oct. 5., 2018.
Homecoming Parade
Cesar Ayala and Ximena Sanchez, seniors at Calistoga High School in the Homecoming Parade in 2018.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga High School homecoming parade 2017
Angela Garro Roman, an exchange student from Spain, and Pablo Escalante, ride in the annual homecoming parade in 2017.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga High School Homecoming Parade 2016
The Homecoming King walks along with fellow students in the Homecoming Parade in 2016.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga High homecoming parade 2015
Calistoga High School’s homecoming king, queen, prince and princesses are driven out of the school’s parking lot onto Lake Street as they head for the annual parade down the center of town on Lincoln Avenue in 2015.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Homecoming 2014
Students ride in Calistoga's Homecoming parade in 2014.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Homecoming 2014
Students cruise towards Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga's Homecoming Parade in 2014.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Homecoming 2014
Calistoga's Homecoming King and Queen in 2014.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Homecoming 2014
Students ride in the Homecoming parade in October, 2014.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Homecoming 2014
Calistoga's Homecoming parade in 2014.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
