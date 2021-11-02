Parents, volunteers pitch in for Calistoga's Hearts and Hands Preschool's Oktoberfest

In spite of the cold and rainy weather, support poured in for Calistoga's Hearts and Hands Oktoberfest fundraiser on Oct. 24.

In all, 67 dinners were sold and raised $10,455, plus another $900 for the "Fund a Tyke” program supporting early education at the preschool.

Supporters enjoyed a German-style dinner from Lincoln Avenue Brewery and wine from Casa Nuestra Winery or German pilsner beer, and purchased tickets for a raffle.

Hearts and Hands currently has 10 students and can take up to 25. Families pay on a sliding fee scale. The school has been operating for 18 years, preparing children to enter kindergarten. Children are also taken on tours of various places in town, and on Tuesdays to Pioneer Park for Storytime.

