Robert Eugene Schippmann, who was convicted of killing his estranged wife, Juli, in the hills near Angwin a quarter century ago, was denied parole Thursday, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.
Schippmann, who is in his early 80s, was denied parole before a board at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, according to a statement sent Friday by the DA's office.
In 1993, prosecutors said Schippmann drove Juli, 55, to an isolated area near Caiocca Pass in Angwin and shot her with a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle three times in the chest, back and back of her head, according to the statement.
Schippmann then turned the gun on himself in an unsuccessful suicide attempt that rendered him unconscious. They were found by a passerby.
Schippmann pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
Paul Gero, assistant district attorney, argued at Schippmann's hearing that he should not be released because the murder was vicious and he had limited participation in prison self-help programs, according to the statement.
Allison Haley, district attorney, wrote in the statement that the office continues to honor Juli, who is still loved and missed by family, friends and the community.
Schippmann will not be eligible for parole for three more years, according to the statement.
Attempts to reach officials at the Vacaville facility were unsuccessful.