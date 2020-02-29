Peace, nonviolence is Grace Church topic on March 4 in St. Helena

A pilgrim of peace, Father John Dear, will discuss his new book “Praise Be Peace,” at a free talk and book signing on Wednesday, March 4 in Newton Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.

The talk begins at 7 p.m., with questions and answers and a book signing is planned for 8 p.m. The full title of Dear’s book is “Praise Be Peace: Psalms of Peace and Nonviolence in Time of War and Climate Change.” According to a flier, Dear has been arrested 75 times, aided Mother Teresa to end the death penalty, was the 9/11 Ground Zero chaplain, contributed to the Vatican Nonviolence Initiative and is a leading voice in CampaignNonviolence.org.