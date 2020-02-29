You are the owner of this article.
Peace, nonviolence is Grace Church topic on March 4 in St. Helena

Peace, nonviolence is Grace Church topic on March 4 in St. Helena

St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church

St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church is on the corner of Oak Avenue and Spring Street. Sunday services are 8 and 10 a.m.

 David Stoneberg photo

A pilgrim of peace, Father John Dear, will discuss his new book “Praise Be Peace,” at a free talk and book signing on Wednesday, March 4 in Newton Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.

The talk begins at 7 p.m., with questions and answers and a book signing is planned for 8 p.m. The full title of Dear’s book is “Praise Be Peace: Psalms of Peace and Nonviolence in Time of War and Climate Change.” According to a flier, Dear has been arrested 75 times, aided Mother Teresa to end the death penalty, was the 9/11 Ground Zero chaplain, contributed to the Vatican Nonviolence Initiative and is a leading voice in CampaignNonviolence.org.

Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com; and childcare is available.

St. Helena Star Editor

David Stoneberg is the editor of the St. Helena Star, an award-winning weekly newspaper. Prior to joining the Star in 2006, he worked for the Lake County Record-Bee, the Clear Lake Observer American, the Middletown Times Star and The Weekly Calistogan.

