Peaceful protesters in Calistoga support BLM

Celaya also spoke briefly to the protesters, saying the department is very community-centered.

“I’m blessed to work in this supportive community. Not all communities are like that,” he said. There is room for improvement across the nation, “But we’ll get there.”

Celaya also said the issue of police brutality hits close to home. He has two African American sons whom he worries about when they go out in the world, he said. “This is something that needs to be brought out there and paid attention to.”

Canning also noted that his brother is a police officer on the East Coast.

The mayor also spoke to the national push to implement ‘8 Can’t wait’, or eight use-of-force policies to reduce violence. He outlined many that have already been in place within the department including a de-escalation process, a ban on chokeholds, a duty to intervene, extensive reporting requirements, and “the last resort is hostility,” he said.

Asked if the city has a civilian review board, Canning said one hasn’t been needed, with next to no incidents where the city has had to intervene with officer conduct.

Canning also noted with the population almost 50/50 Hispanic and Caucasian, “We are by far the most diverse population in Napa County. We live in a special place and are not impacted (by recent violence.) We work collectively to take care of one another,” he said.

