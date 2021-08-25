Pedestrian crosswalk on Silverado Trail in Calistoga activated

Drivers approaching and leaving Calistoga via Silverado Trail will encounter a new pedestrian crosswalk signal between Solage and the new 400 Silverado Trail Resort (Four Seasons).

The high-intensity activated crosswalk signal (HAWK) was activated on Monday, said Hamid Heidary, the City’s Senior Civil Engineer.

Drivers are advised to proceed through the intersection with caution. Unlike a typical traffic signal, the Hawk signal is pedestrian-activated. When a pedestrian presses the button, approaching drivers will see a flashing yellow signal and should slow down and be prepared to stop. The signal then changes to a solid yellow, then red, indicating drivers to stop. Once the dual red lights begin to flash, vehicles may to proceed if there are no pedestrians in the crosswalk.

After many delays, the 85-room Four Season’s Resort is now scheduled to open this fall. The 23-acre property also includes 20 private residences.