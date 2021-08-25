Pedestrian crosswalk on Silverado Trail in Calistoga activated

Drivers approaching and leaving Calistoga via Silverado Trail will encounter a new pedestrian crosswalk signal between Solage and the new 400 Silverado Trail Resort (Four Seasons).
The high-intensity activated crosswalk signal (HAWK) was activated on Monday, said Hamid Heidary, the City’s Senior Civil Engineer.
Drivers are advised to proceed through the intersection with caution. Unlike a typical traffic signal, the Hawk signal is pedestrian-activated. When a pedestrian presses the button, approaching drivers will see a flashing yellow signal and should slow down and be prepared to stop. The signal then changes to a solid yellow, then red, indicating drivers to stop. Once the dual red lights begin to flash, vehicles may to proceed if there are no pedestrians in the crosswalk.
After many delays, the 85-room Four Season’s Resort is now scheduled to open this fall. The 23-acre property also includes 20 private residences.
The signal was approved two years ago by the city as a safety measure for pedestrians crossing the busy road between the two resorts. Installation of the signal was delayed, along with many other capital improvement projects, due to financial fallout from COVID-19 last year.
The estimated construction cost of the project is about $205,000.
“In an agreement with the new resort, the city will put up about $195,000 for the project, which will be paid from existing transportation, cultural and recreation impact fees,” Heidary said. “The resort will contribute $10,000 to the project up front. After construction, the city will own, operate and maintain the signal.”
The project was approved 4-1 at a city council meeting in February, with Councilmember Don Williams dissenting. Williams asked for a continuance to allow for more public input regarding the cost of the project and the location.
The city attorney’s office recommended construction of the crossing due to the potential for liability, the speed of traffic on Silverado Trail, and the fact that it will be utilized by residents, employees of the resort, and visitors alike.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.