 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian crosswalk on Silverado Trail in Calistoga moves forward

Pedestrian crosswalk on Silverado Trail in Calistoga moves forward

{{featured_button_text}}
Silverado Trail crosswalk

A flashing pedestrian crosswalk between Solage and 400 Silverado Trail will be moving forward. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

A pedestrian crosswalk on Silverado Trail between Solage and the new 400 Silverado Trail Resort (Four Seasons) is moving forward.

The high-intensity activated crosswalk signal (HAWK) was previously approved two years ago by the city as a safety measure for pedestrians crossing the busy road between the two resorts. Installation of the signal has been delayed, along with many other capital improvement projects, due to financial fallout from COVID-19, city staff report states.

The cost of the project is about $205,000. In an agreement with the new resort, the city will put up about $200,000 for the project, which the resort will pay back in future transportation and cultural fees. The resort will contribute $10,000 to the project up front. After construction, the city will own, operate and maintain the signal, according to the staff report.

The project was approved 4-1 at the city council meeting on Tuesday, with Councilmember Don Williams dissenting. Williams asked for a continuance to allow for more public input regarding the cost of the project and the location.

City Manager Mike Kirn pointed out that city funds would come from a seamless internal transfer, and would be paid back quickly by the resort. He also pointed out that the timing of the project is of a crucial nature, as the developer is applying for a permit for the residential component of the project to come online by the end of March.

Mayor Canning and other councilmembers noted the city attorney’s office has recommended construction of the crossing area due to the potential for liability, the speed of traffic on Silverado Trail, and the fact that it will be utilized by residents, employees of the resort, and visitors alike.

WATCH NOW: DRIVING THROUGH DOWNTOWN NAPA’S FIRST ROUNDABOUT

SEE PHOTOS: TAKE A TOUR OF HOTELLA NUTELLA NAPA VALLEY

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News