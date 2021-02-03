Pedestrian crosswalk on Silverado Trail in Calistoga moves forward

A pedestrian crosswalk on Silverado Trail between Solage and the new 400 Silverado Trail Resort (Four Seasons) is moving forward.
The high-intensity activated crosswalk signal (HAWK) was previously approved two years ago by the city as a safety measure for pedestrians crossing the busy road between the two resorts. Installation of the signal has been delayed, along with many other capital improvement projects, due to financial fallout from COVID-19, city staff report states.
The cost of the project is about $205,000. In an agreement with the new resort, the city will put up about $200,000 for the project, which the resort will pay back in future transportation and cultural fees. The resort will contribute $10,000 to the project up front. After construction, the city will own, operate and maintain the signal, according to the staff report.
The project was approved 4-1 at the city council meeting on Tuesday, with Councilmember Don Williams dissenting. Williams asked for a continuance to allow for more public input regarding the cost of the project and the location.
City Manager Mike Kirn pointed out that city funds would come from a seamless internal transfer, and would be paid back quickly by the resort. He also pointed out that the timing of the project is of a crucial nature, as the developer is applying for a permit for the residential component of the project to come online by the end of March.
Mayor Canning and other councilmembers noted the city attorney’s office has recommended construction of the crossing area due to the potential for liability, the speed of traffic on Silverado Trail, and the fact that it will be utilized by residents, employees of the resort, and visitors alike.
WATCH NOW: DRIVING THROUGH DOWNTOWN NAPA’S FIRST ROUNDABOUT
SEE PHOTOS: TAKE A TOUR OF HOTELLA NUTELLA NAPA VALLEY
Hotella Nutella bedroom suite
Hotella Nutella "bellhops."
Just some of the Nutella at Napa's Hotella Nutella.
Every bedroom featured its own Nutella snack station.
Hotella Nutella photo pillows
A movie viewing room
Hotella Nutella also included Nutella themed pool decor.
Nutella artwork on display at Napa's Hotella Nutella.
Nutella themed artwork
Hotella Nutella
Keys to the "rooms" at Hotella Nutella.
A larger than life, inflatable jar of Nutella
Hotella Nutella also included Nutella themed pool towels and toys.
A Nutella poster on display in the kitchen of the temporary "Hotella Nutella"
A red carpet welcomed guests to "Hotella Nutella"
Hotella Nutella featured specially-embroidered towels and other bathroom supplies.
Hotella Nutella featured specially-embroidered towels and other bathroom supplies.
Even the toilet paper at Hotella Nutella had a Nutella logo on it.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.