Pedestrian crosswalk on Silverado Trail in Calistoga moves forward

A pedestrian crosswalk on Silverado Trail between Solage and the new 400 Silverado Trail Resort (Four Seasons) is moving forward.

The high-intensity activated crosswalk signal (HAWK) was previously approved two years ago by the city as a safety measure for pedestrians crossing the busy road between the two resorts. Installation of the signal has been delayed, along with many other capital improvement projects, due to financial fallout from COVID-19, city staff report states.

The cost of the project is about $205,000. In an agreement with the new resort, the city will put up about $200,000 for the project, which the resort will pay back in future transportation and cultural fees. The resort will contribute $10,000 to the project up front. After construction, the city will own, operate and maintain the signal, according to the staff report.

The project was approved 4-1 at the city council meeting on Tuesday, with Councilmember Don Williams dissenting. Williams asked for a continuance to allow for more public input regarding the cost of the project and the location.