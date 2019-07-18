Foothill Boulevard from Lincoln Avenue to Petrified Forest Road in Calistoga will remain closed until about 11:30 a.m. today, due to a pedestrian fatality that occurred early Thursday morning, according to Napa CHP.
CHP received a call about 4:30 a.m., and the accident happened near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Silver Street, involving a Toyota Prius.
Calistoga Police, CHP, and the County Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are still investigating the incident.
Motorists heading north on Highway 29 are being diverted through town to Tubbs Lane.
This story will continue as more information becomes available.