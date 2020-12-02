 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peju elected to Land Trust of Napa County board of trustees
Biz buzz

Peju elected to Land Trust of Napa County board of trustees

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Land Trust of Napa County has announced that Herta Peju recently joined its board of trustees.

Peju is the owner and co-founder of Peju Province Winery in Rutherford, a family-owned and operated wine business "fostering sustainable and environmental consciousness" since 1983.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Southern California, Herta worked with her husband Tony Peju, to build Peju Province Winery.

“Supporting the Land Trust as a board member allows me to contribute back to the Napa Valley community while working to preserve and protect its stunning views, native plants and wildlife,” said Peju.

Info: napalandtrust.org, 707-252-3270.

WATCH NOW: DEMAND FOR REAL CHRISTMAS TREES IS UP

PHOTOS: GARAVENTA'S FLORIST CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF FLOWER POWER

Herta Peju

Peju

 Submitted image

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
After fires, is Napa Valley normal or utterly changed?
News

After fires, is Napa Valley normal or utterly changed?

  • Updated

With the pandemic, fires, floods, an untenable economic environment for workers and an unwillingness to acknowledge the harrowing times, the Napa Valley wine industry is increasingly coming face to face with the challenge to survive.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News