PG&E awards $130,000 to Napa Communities Firewise Foundation

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is donating $130,000 to the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation to support fuel reduction projects for the Deer Park and Soda Canyon Fire Safe Councils.

Altogether, PG&E is donating $2.3 million to Fire Safe Councils in Northern and Central California to enhance safety going into the 2020 wildfire season.

Napa Communities Firewise Foundation members are clearing hazardous trees and shrubs along wildfire evacuation routes from St. Helena down to Yountville.

“We are grateful for the funds from PG&E, as this work will help create shaded fuel breaks on Crystal Springs Road, a key evacuation route for the communities in Deer Park and Angwin as well as the St Helena Hospital," said Joe Nordlinger, vice president of grants for Napa Communities Firewise Foundation.

"Additionally, these funds will reduce fuel along Soda Canyon Road which sustained substantial tree mortality as a result of the 2017 Atlas fire. Along both roads there are significant stretches that include heavy fuel loading near powerlines. We’ll be clearing the brush and ladder fuels for safe ingress and egress to critical infrastructure like Bell Canyon reservoir, the St. Helena Hospital and the Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department.”