PG&E backup generators in Calistoga on track for completion in July

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is on track to complete a microgrid that will provide temporary power to most of downtown Calisotga during future Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events during wildfire season. The microgrid is located on south Washington Street, next to Tedeschi Field.

PG&E has recently been replacing power lines on Fair Way with larger ones, to accommodate the new generators, said City Manager Mike Kirn.

Calistoga is one of four temporary microgrid generation sites currently under construction. Others include Shingletown (Shasta County), Pollock Pines and Georgetown (El Dorado County). PG&E anticipates having a total of 10 microgrid sites operational by the end of 2020.

In addition, PG&E is preparing 63 substations to be ready to connect temporary generators, leverage existing local, permanent generation sources, subject to operational logistics and generator availability. Two of those are in Napa County, one at the Calistoga substation, the other in American Canyon, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokesperson.

"By preparing these substations, PG&E will be able to more quickly and efficiently interconnect generation during PSPS events," she said.

Estimated cost for these projects is $138 million.