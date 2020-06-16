PG&E backup generators in Calistoga on track for completion in July

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is on track to complete a microgrid that will provide temporary power to most of downtown Calisotga during future Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events during wildfire season. The microgrid is located on south Washington Street, next to Tedeschi Field.
PG&E has recently been replacing power lines on Fair Way with larger ones, to accommodate the new generators, said City Manager Mike Kirn.
Calistoga is one of four temporary microgrid generation sites currently under construction. Others include Shingletown (Shasta County), Pollock Pines and Georgetown (El Dorado County). PG&E anticipates having a total of 10 microgrid sites operational by the end of 2020.
In addition, PG&E is preparing 63 substations to be ready to connect temporary generators, leverage existing local, permanent generation sources, subject to operational logistics and generator availability. Two of those are in Napa County, one at the Calistoga substation, the other in American Canyon, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokesperson.
"By preparing these substations, PG&E will be able to more quickly and efficiently interconnect generation during PSPS events," she said.
Estimated cost for these projects is $138 million.
Angwin received a temporary microgrid in 2019, which powers the fire station, gas station, medical facility, and student housing facility at Pacific Union College. The backup generation site is located near the Cold Springs Road/Howell Mountain Road intersection.
A PSPS may be imposed when severe weather threatens a portion of the electric system and PG&E determines it’s necessary to turn off electricity to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire, according to the company.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!