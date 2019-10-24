Fire safety & preparedness tips

• Check to see if your address is affected by possible shut-offs at pge.com/eventmaps.

• For updates and more tips, visit readynapacounty.org

• Keep a flashlight and emergency supplies handy

• Do you live in a high-fire risk area? Be ready to open your garage door manually if needed, leave electric gates open, make sure vehicles are fueled and backed into the driveway, and have a 'go bag' next to the door

• Don't mow or trim dry grass on windy days

• Don't pull your car over in dry grass

• Extinguish legal campfires completely

• Target shoot in approved areas with lead ammunition, and never at metal objects

• Report suspicious activities

• Check the fuse box to see if there is a blown fuse or tripped circuit breaker. If a fuse or circuit breaker need to be replaced, turn off or unplug all large appliances

Source: Cal Fire, Napa County