Some Napa Valley residents may see their power restored Thursday afternoon, with all 7,000 customers back by Friday evening, Pacific Gas and Electric is telling county officials.
PG&E inspectors were given the go-ahead to survey power lines and make repairs, if necessary, early Thursday afternoon, said Napa County spokesperson Noel Brinkerhoff.
The utility cut off power to some 7,000 Napa County customers Wednesday afternoon as a precaution to prevent wildfires since stiff winds were predicted across the North Bay overnight into Thursday morning.
PG&E told the county it would inspect lines until dark Thursday and continue Friday morning as needed, Brinkerhoff said. The utility said in a 3:30 p.m. press release that it expected all customers to have power by Friday night.
PG&E said more than 5,800 on-the-ground workers and 42 helicopters have been deployed in restoration efforts Thursday.
Kevin Twohey, the county's emergency services coordinator, sent out an email Thursday afternoon warning that another round of cutbacks are expected Saturday afternoon to protect PG&E lines from more high winds that will last through Sunday.
PG&E said that some customers who will be restored Thursday and Friday could again go dark over the weekend. Households should prepare by fully charging their electronic devices beforehand, the utility advises.
The strongest winds of the season are possible Saturday night and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, which could prompt PG&E to issue its third set of shutoffs this month.
"The combination of critically low humidity, dry fuels and very strong offshore winds will bring extreme fire weather across the region once again this week," the Weather Service said.
The Weather Service noted that the Kincade fire near Geyserville in Sonoma County started Wednesday night during sustained winds of 53 mph and gusts of 76 mph in the area.
PG&E said little about the possibility of a weekend shutoff in a Thursday afternoon press release, though it said PG&E was following potentially strong winds that could hit the North Bay, Sierra Foothills, Peninsula, Central Coast, East Bay and Humboldt Saturday.
PG&E has a new policy this year of cutting off power to prevent catastrophic wildfires like those that devastated the North Bay and Northern California in 2017 and 2018.
The Weather Service said temperatures would slowly return to near normal by Sunday. The winds expected this weekend will affect not only the higher elevations but the valleys, with the possibility of some wind damage, forecasters said.