PG&E completes testing of new fire mitigation equipment in Calistoga

Pacific Gas and Electric has completed the installation and testing of new sensor technology to power lines in Calistoga, that holds promise to reduce the chance of a spark igniting a fire.

Called Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (REFCL), sensors can detect a downed line, or interference with a line, and almost immediately reduce the level of energy to below a threshold where it would begin sparking.

PG&E has been installing the technology on the town’s transmission lines over the past couple years and testing ended April 15. No further testing is planned until the company can review the test data collected, and the technology will not be put in service until after the reviews.

“It was successful in that it’s been proven to be feasible for wildfire risk reduction. Also, no unplanned service outages occurred, showing that the updates we’ve made to existing electrical equipment over the past several months are working with the new technology,” said spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

While the town welcomes the new safety measures, the sensitive lines have also caused more frequent power outages.

PG&E began testing the new equipment early in 2021, and the morning of Jan. 6, approximately 3,700 customers were affected between 7-9 a.m., PG&E said.

This year, the company conducted multiple tests in March and April, which they announced to customers would happen during nighttime and early morning hours.

During PG&E’s presentation before the city council on Tuesday, Councilmember Gary Kraus questioned why, on April 12, the power tripped on and off throughout the town for about 25 minutes. Mark van Gorder, the company’s government relations spokesperson, told the council he would look into the matter.

Calistoga is the first city in North America to test the technology, which has been successfully used in Australia, according to PG&E. Calistoga was chosen for the pilot project because of its susceptibility to high temperatures and winds.

Areas east and west of town

Van Gorder also told the council that come this summer, and hotter weather, residents on the east side of town, that have previously been powered by PG&E’s temporary generator during Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), may not be energized.

Because of the way the city’s grid is laid out, and because of the high fire risk, the side of the town west of the Napa River, has previously gone without power during PSPS events.

This year, when temperatures rise to 95 degrees or more, during a PSPS event, the temporary generators may not be able to power up areas just east of town. This is due to the limited capacity of the generators and increased energy demand, typically from air conditioners, van Gorder said.

Some of the largest loads for the generators comes from this area of town that includes the Four Season’s Resort that opened last year.

“The Four Seasons has always been in the footprint of the temporary generators, and we have provided them backup power in the past, as well as Solage Resort during a PSPS,” said Contreras. “However, there could be a time, when it’s really hot, for the generators to power everyone at peak demand during a PSPS. In that case, both of those (resort) customers are aware the generators may not be able to support them.”

Meanwhile, PG&E is working to install sectionalizers to the high fire risk west side, that will enable greater control over turning power on and off to very specific areas, which should allow for more areas to receive power during that time.

Contreras also pointed out, “It’s important to note that PG&E is upgrading the safety and reliability of the county’s electric grid by rebuilding the transmission line that runs from St. Helena to the Calistoga substation. That will reduce the number of PSPS events in the area.”

That project is scheduled to be completed early in 2023. The city is also working with PG&E to install permanent backup generators that could take on more of a load for energy demand.

Also, the city’s installation of a generator at Rancho de Calistoga mobile home park on the west side of town should happen this summer, said Planning Director Derek Rayner, provided there are no more hiccups in supply chain.

