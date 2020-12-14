PG&E donates $50,000 to UpValley Family Centers

As part of an ongoing commitment to supporting residents displaced and impacted by wildfires, Pacific Gas and Electric Company and The PG&E Corporation Foundation will contribute $250,000 to tribal communities and organizations assisting residents affected by recent wildfires. These charitable contributions are part of an overall pledge of $1 million for wildfire relief and recovery efforts during this fire season, the utility announced Dec. 11.

The contributions also will assist residents and communities recovering from recent wildfires in Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties. This includes a total of $150,000 to support initial relief and recovery efforts on the Glass Fire and Zogg Fire.