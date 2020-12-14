PG&E donates $50,000 to UpValley Family Centers

As part of an ongoing commitment to supporting residents displaced and impacted by wildfires, Pacific Gas and Electric Company and The PG&E Corporation Foundation will contribute $250,000 to tribal communities and organizations assisting residents affected by recent wildfires. These charitable contributions are part of an overall pledge of $1 million for wildfire relief and recovery efforts during this fire season, the utility announced Dec. 11.
The contributions also will assist residents and communities recovering from recent wildfires in Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties. This includes a total of $150,000 to support initial relief and recovery efforts on the Glass Fire and Zogg Fire.
A portion of that money, $50,000, will go to UpValley Family Centers, which serves low income Napa County households, including those impacted by prolonged power outages due to the 2020 wildfires. The funds will go toward immediate needs, such as safe housing, but also to those experiencing financial hardship as a result of lost wages. The organization has received over 500 inquiries for assistance to date from households impacted by the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass Fires.
“After the destruction of the fires, these funds are providing an important sense of safety and stability for Napa households as they take steps towards their recovery. In particular, for low-wage and seasonal workers with little to no savings to fall back on, this aid is crucial to ensuring their families’ basic needs are met,” said Jenny Ocón, Executive Director of the UpValley Family Centers.
