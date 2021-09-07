PG&E extends application deadline for tree removal to Sept. 14

Pacific Gas and Electric Company has extended the deadline for landowners to submit permission forms to authorize the utility to gather and haul away wood that was cut down by PG&E and contractors following the LNU and Glass Fires in 2020 to Sept. 14.

After the fires, PG&E crews and contract vegetation management crews worked to restore power safely and quickly to customers, the company said in a statement. This included inspecting and cutting down hazardous trees that posed a potential safety risk to work crews or electric equipment. This work was done in coordination with CalFire and other agencies responding to the wildfires.

After completing tree work, crews chipped wood that was less than four inches in diameter and spread the chips onsite, where possible. Because wood is considered the property of the landowner, any wood larger than four inches in diameter was left onsite. There is no legal or regulatory requirement to remove large-diameter wood, since it is the property of the landowner.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Crews have been returning to those sites, contacting and working directly with landowners who have wood that qualifies for the program to ask if they would allow PG&E to dispose of the large-diameter wood that was cut down for safety.