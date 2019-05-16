{{featured_button_text}}
PG&E generators

PG&E has installed 14 large generators at the Calistoga substation. 

 Calistogan file photo

The generators at PG&E’s Calistoga substation will be in use again starting Sunday, May 19.

As part of its Community Wildfire Safety Program, PG&E will be taking lines out of service and using generators to keep the power on for customers.

The generators will be in use between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, May 19; between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, May 20; and between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 through Thursday, May 30.

In a statement, PG&E said it is in frequent communication with city leaders about this schedule and any unforeseen changes, and is contacting impacted customers directly.

PG&E is also working to install a sound barrier in the generator area, which is on Highway 29, just north Silverado Trail.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0