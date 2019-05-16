The generators at PG&E’s Calistoga substation will be in use again starting Sunday, May 19.
As part of its Community Wildfire Safety Program, PG&E will be taking lines out of service and using generators to keep the power on for customers.
The generators will be in use between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, May 19; between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, May 20; and between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 through Thursday, May 30.
In a statement, PG&E said it is in frequent communication with city leaders about this schedule and any unforeseen changes, and is contacting impacted customers directly.
PG&E is also working to install a sound barrier in the generator area, which is on Highway 29, just north Silverado Trail.