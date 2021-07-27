PG&E hauls away downed trees cut down after 2020 fires

Downed trees left on private property after last fall’s wildfires are being cleaned up under a new PG&E program.
During and after the 2020 wildfires, PG&E and its contracted crews cut down 200,000 trees in 14 counties. Some were threatening power lines or some were deemed hazardous to PG&E workers who were restoring power or to the electrical equipment they were installing.
However, many affected property owners were disappointed at the follow-up, as PG&E chipped the wood that measured less than four inches in diameter and left the bigger trees where they fell.
“PG&E’s policy is to leave the large-diameter wood because it is the (property owners’) asset,” said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras. “They can use it as firewood, they can sell it, they can do whatever they want with it.”
Based on feedback, PG&E is now offering to return to those properties and remove the large-diameter wood they left behind. Work began earlier in July, and PG&E plans to be done by the end of the summer.
The crews that removed the trees were operating under emergency circumstances that no longer apply, so this time around PG&E needs each owner’s permission to access private property.
Within the burn zones of the Glass and LNU Lightning Complex fires, PG&E has already reached out to about 6,000 landowners via phone, mail and door-hangers, Contreras said.
“Right now we only have about a 20 percent opt-in rate,” Contreras said.
PG&E contracted with Santa Rosa-based Atlas Tree to clear downed trees within the Glass and LNU Lightning Complex burn zones.
The project presents some challenges, said Luke Peters, director of utility for Atlas, as one of his crews removed downed trees from Herb Lamb Vineyards in Deer Park on Tuesday.
The affected sites are widely spread out and sometimes difficult to access with heavy equipment, he said, adding that large chippers can weigh more than 50,000 pounds.
Workers also have to follow best practices in light of environmental, biological and archaeological concerns, Peters said.
“One of the best things about this is working with the customers,” Peters said. “They’re pretty happy when some of this (wood) is finally getting picked up off their property.”
Property owners who wish to opt into the program should contact PG&E and file the necessary forms by Aug. 24. Call 1-877-295-4949 or go to pge.com/wildfiresafety.
