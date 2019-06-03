PG&E has advised the city that the generators at the Calistoga substation near Lake county Highway and the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Silverado Trail will be in operation this week and next week as follows:
From 6 a.m. until mid-afternoon, Tuesday, June 4 through Friday, June 7, and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14.
PG&E may also need to use the generators during times of high temperatures, the city said.
For more information, please call 628-234-5824, visit www.pge.com/wildfireinspections or email PG&E at wildfiresafety@pge.com.
The following web viewer applet is helpful to zoom-in on High Fire Threat Districts: https://ia.cpuc.ca.gov/firemap/
For information in Spanish about Public Safety Power Shut-offs PG&E has provided a link for information: www.pge.com/psps-es.