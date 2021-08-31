PG&E launches clean energy generator at its Angwin microgrid

From the outside, the new linear generator Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will be using at its microgrid in Angwin looks like just another piece of electrical equipment, a large diesel generator or maybe an array of lithium-ion energy storage.

But the generator, developed by Mainspring Energy of Menlo Park, uses renewable biogas, or natural gas, to generate cleaner electricity with less nitrogen oxide emissions.

On Monday, PG&E, in partnership with Mainspring and NextEra Energy, launch the novel generator as part of the Northern California utility's microgrid in the Napa County community. To be used during emergencies and public safety power shut-offs, the generator is expected to reduce the microgrid's reliance on diesel fuel generators.

"What we're really trying to study is whether this hybrid solution can reduce diesel use and improve air quality during emergencies and (power shut-off) events in 2021," PG&E spokesman Paul Doherty said.

Monday's deployment comes months after PG&E and Mainspring tested the equipment at Mainspring's Menlo Park site in the spring. The technology was developed by Mainspring CEO Shannon Miller, and two other engineers, while the three were doing doctoral studies at Stanford University.