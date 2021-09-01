PG&E launches 'green' generator pilot project in Angwin

PG&E has launched a pilot generator project in Angwin, aimed at addressing climate change and reducing its carbon footprint.
The net-zero carbon electric microgrid will be partnered with the existing diesel generator that is used to energize parts of Angwin during power outages.
The company will study whether the new generator can reduce diesel use and emissions during emergencies or Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) this year.
Though the generator will not provide additional power to any new areas of the town, cleaner emissions will reduce pollution created by the diesel generator and improve air quality.
PG&E is partnering with NextEra Energy Resources and Mainspring, based in Menlo Park, on the project, which will use directed renewable biogas to displace existing diesel generation.
On Monday, PG&E officials along with Rep. Mike Thompson and Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon toured the new hybrid generator, which is about the size of an average parking space.
When running on natural gas, the linear generator reduces carbon emissions by nearly half, and beyond that, there’s a tremendous benefit to local air quality with over 90% reduction in nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions and dramatically reduces the particulate emissions, said Paul Doherty, a PG&E marketing and communications spokesperson.
When running on directed biogas, a linear generator can displace virtually all of the carbon that a diesel generator would produce while dramatically reducing or eliminating the particulate emissions relative to diesel generators.
PG&E chose Angwin as the site for the pilot project based on logistics, Doherty said. Currently, mobile, diesel generators are deployed across various service areas during PSPS outages to re-energize customers, like the generators in Calistoga.
