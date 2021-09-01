PG&E launches 'green' generator pilot project in Angwin

When running on natural gas, the linear generator reduces carbon emissions by nearly half, and beyond that, there’s a tremendous benefit to local air quality with over 90% reduction in nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions and dramatically reduces the particulate emissions, said Paul Doherty, a PG&E marketing and communications spokesperson.

When running on directed biogas, a linear generator can displace virtually all of the carbon that a diesel generator would produce while dramatically reducing or eliminating the particulate emissions relative to diesel generators.