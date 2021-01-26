PG&E new technology testing cancelled in Calistoga

Pacific Gas & Electric’s testing that was schedule for Jan. 27-28, as well as the planned power outages that were scheduled Jan. 28 Calistoga have been cancelled due to the upcoming storm preparations.

“We want all Napa County crews available to respond to any weather-related power outages safely and as quickly as possible. This is expected to be the most significant winter storm in several years,” said Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokesperson.

The testing that was scheduled on Jan. 21-22 was also cancelled as local North Bay crews were deployed to Santa Cruz to help restore power after last week’s ferocious winds, she added.

No future dates have been set to reschedule the testing.