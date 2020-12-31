PG&E offers scholarships for high schoolers, college students

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced that scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high-schoolers and current college and continuing education students with a primary residence that’s a PG&E customer in Northern and Central California.

These scholarships are awarded annually to help offset the cost of higher education. More than 120 awards totaling nearly $300,000 are being made available through PG&E’s employee resource group (ERG) and engineering network group (ENG) scholarships.

Scholarship information, including criteria and applications, is available on PG&E’s https://pge.onlineapplications.net/applications. To be considered for a scholarship, all applications must be submitted by Feb. 12.

“Many of our ERG scholarship recipients are the first in their families to attend college. They will be tomorrow’s leaders and innovators. Our ERG scholarships take on even more importance this year because some of our applicants could’ve experienced financial challenges due to COVID-19. We’re proud to invest in these promising young people,” said Mary King, PG&E vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer.