PG&E offers scholarships for high schoolers, college students

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced that scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high-schoolers and current college and continuing education students with a primary residence that’s a PG&E customer in Northern and Central California.
These scholarships are awarded annually to help offset the cost of higher education. More than 120 awards totaling nearly $300,000 are being made available through PG&E’s employee resource group (ERG) and engineering network group (ENG) scholarships.
Scholarship information, including criteria and applications, is available on PG&E’s https://pge.onlineapplications.net/applications. To be considered for a scholarship, all applications must be submitted by Feb. 12.
“Many of our ERG scholarship recipients are the first in their families to attend college. They will be tomorrow’s leaders and innovators. Our ERG scholarships take on even more importance this year because some of our applicants could’ve experienced financial challenges due to COVID-19. We’re proud to invest in these promising young people,” said Mary King, PG&E vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer.
Since 1989, PG&E’s ERGs and ENGs have awarded more than $5 million in scholarships to thousands of recipients. The funds are raised totally through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company’s employee giving program.
PG&E’s ERG and ENG scholarships are available through these 13 groups: Access Network (individuals with disabilities); Asian; Black; Latino; Legacy (tenured employees); MEENA (Middle East, Europe and North Africa); National Society of Black Engineers (STEM career employees); NuEnergy (newer employees); PrideNetwork (LGBT employees); Samahan (Filipino); Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (STEM career employees); Veterans; Women’s Network
In addition to the PG&E scholarships, the Pacific Service Employees Association (PSEA), a non-profit mutual benefit organization serving PG&E employees and retirees, also provides scholarships for dependents of company employees.
