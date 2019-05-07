PG&E plans to shut down power this summer

The next Emergency Preparedness meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the St. Helena Fire Department on Railroad Avenue.

The 7 Ps of Preparedness

-People: Your top priority is always to ensure that all the people in your home get to safety. Plan with your family what you’d do in the event of an emergency. Make sure your vehicles have a full tank of gas.

-Pets: Plan for your pets, too. Keep carriers and leashes handy. Consider where your pets will stay if you can’t go home.

-PCs: If your personal computer is a laptop or notebook – something you’ll be able to pick up and take with you easily – consider keeping a record of your household inventory on it.

-Prescriptions: If anyone in the family needs to take prescription medication, make sure that they have a sufficient supply at hand.

-Photos: By taking a photographic record of your property and everything in it, you’ll speed up any insurance claims. Use a photo scanning service to digitize your prints, slides, VHS tapes or other visual media; keep the digital copies on a flash drive and upload them to an online storage account.

-Paperwork: Birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, deeds to property, etc. are all examples of valuable documents. Keep your important documents in a secure but easily accessible place, such as a lockable box.

-Phone: Keep your cellphone charged. If you have a smartphone, use this to help record your household inventory.

--From Napa County