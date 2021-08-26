PG&E power outage affects 2,000 Upvalley customers Thursday night

A PG&E truck.
Register file photo
A power outage at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Thursday affected 2,067 PG&E customers in portions of Angwin, Deer Creek, Pope Valley and St. Helena.
Power is expected to be restored by Friday afternoon, according to a PG&E text alert.
Due to difficult access to the point of origin, PG&E will be unable to determine the cause of the outage until Friday morning, said Karly Hernandez, PG&E marketing and communications spokesperson.
"When PG&E personnel arrived on the scene it was determined that due to the rugged terrain and limited access an aerial inspection would be necessary to safely restore power," Hernandez said in an email. "In the morning PG&E crews will patrol the entirety of the circuit – from where the fault occurred to the end of the line – to ensure no issues exist that could spark an ignition. Crews will restore customers in stages, or steps, as individual portions of the circuit are deemed safe and ready for re-energization."
PG&E to Move, 10,000 Miles of Power Lines, Underground in Wildfire-Prone Areas. PG&E's intent is to prevent its electrical grid from sparking additional wildfires. PG&E's intent is to prevent its electrical grid from sparking additional wildfires. The utility company is currently under investigation for igniting the Dixie Fire, which has so far burned through 86,000 acres in California. . The project, announced on July 22, will focus on distribution lines in wildfire-prone locations of PG&E’s service area. The estimated cost to complete the entire undergrounding process is between $15 billion and $30 billion. PG&E previously resisted plans to bury power lines because of an estimated cost of $3 million per mile. . But newly-hired PG&E CEO Patricia Poppe has decided to focus on the value of human lives. It's too expensive not to do it. Lives are on the line, Patricia Poppe, via statement. The current process used to bury power lines is slow, with PG&E saying the most its completed in a single day is 1,250 feet. . PG&E chief operating officer Adam Wright says they expect to eventually be able to bury more than 1,000 miles of power lines a year.
