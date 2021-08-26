PG&E power outage affects 2,000 Upvalley customers Thursday night

Due to difficult access to the point of origin, PG&E will be unable to determine the cause of the outage until Friday morning, said Karly Hernandez, PG&E marketing and communications spokesperson.

"When PG&E personnel arrived on the scene it was determined that due to the rugged terrain and limited access an aerial inspection would be necessary to safely restore power," Hernandez said in an email. "In the morning PG&E crews will patrol the entirety of the circuit – from where the fault occurred to the end of the line – to ensure no issues exist that could spark an ignition. Crews will restore customers in stages, or steps, as individual portions of the circuit are deemed safe and ready for re-energization."