PG&E power outage affects 2,000 Upvalley customers Thursday night

PG&E power outage affects 2,000 Upvalley customers Thursday night

pg&e logo

A PG&E truck.

 Register file photo

A power outage at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Thursday affected 2,067 PG&E customers in portions of Angwin, Deer Creek, Pope Valley and St. Helena. 

Power is expected to be restored by Friday afternoon, according to a PG&E text alert. 

Due to difficult access to the point of origin, PG&E will be unable to determine the cause of the outage until Friday morning, said Karly Hernandez, PG&E marketing and communications spokesperson.

"When PG&E personnel arrived on the scene it was determined that due to the rugged terrain and limited access an aerial inspection would be necessary to safely restore power," Hernandez said in an email. "In the morning PG&E crews will patrol the entirety of the circuit – from where the fault occurred to the end of the line – to ensure no issues exist that could spark an ignition. Crews will restore customers in stages, or steps, as individual portions of the circuit are deemed safe and ready for re-energization."

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

