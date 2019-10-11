Readers Note: The Napa Valley Register is providing free access to this article. Please consider supporting local journalism like this by purchasing a subscription. #NapaNewsNow Click here for details.
The Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported Friday morning that 60 percent of Napa Valley customers who lost power in preemptive shutoffs have been restored.
Lights were back on by 7 a.m. Friday to 19,000 of the 32,500 customers who lost power in PG&E's attempt to avoid sparking wildfire during a spell of windy, dry weather in California.
By Thursday evening, residents in dark pockets of Napa, including Browns Valley, Old Sonoma Road, Old Town and north Napa were reporting having their power back. St. Helena's Main Street also got re-electrified.
By the county's math, up to three-quarters of the county were affected by Wednesday's shutoff.
PG&E did not give an estimate as to when the remaining 40 percent of customers without power Friday morning would be restored.
Statewide, PG&E said power had been restored to more than half of the 738,000 customers who lost power.
Napa County residents scrambled to get gas and generators Tuesday night before much of the county went dark at midnight.
Schools closed throughout Napa County for two days and the St. Helena business district went dark, as did many south Napa businesses. Many wineries, in the peak of harvesting red varietals, were forced to turn to generators and readjust their production schedules. Some closed to visitors Hundreds visited public charging stations set up by the county, PG&E or public agencies.
The strongest winds in the San Francisco Bay Area were at Mount St. Helena, which saw hurricane-force winds overnight Thursday, PG&E said. The lowest regional humidity values were registered in the higher regions of UpValley Napa County, too, according to the National Weather Service.
By Thursday at 3 p.m., PG&E said it was safe to send inspectors out into the field to make repairs, if needed, and determine whether it was safe to turn power back on. By 3:30 p.m., the first Napa residents were reporting their power was coming back on.
PG&E inspectors identified a total of 11 weather-related damages to its infrastructure in Northern and Central California, though it wasn't immediately clear whether Napa County equipment was affected.
Napa County and other parts of the Bay Area were under a red flag warning for two days, ending at 5 p.m. Thursday. By Friday, a wind advisory for the area had also concluded.
Winds slowed, though humidity levels continued to remain low, the National Weather Service said in forecast at 5 a.m. Friday. Cooler weather was expected to begin Saturday and continue through next week.