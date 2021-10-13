PG&E reduces scope of planned power shutoffs set for early Thursday

PG&E announced Wednesday it has reduced the scope of a planned power shutoff that the utility could implement early Thursday morning because of a forecast for dry and windy weather.

The planned outages, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, could affect about 16,000 customers in 12 counties, down from an initially announced 29,000 customers in 19 counties, according to the utility.

The PSPS, if implemented, will be the second one this week after PG&E shut off power on Monday to about 25,000 customers in parts of 20 counties under similarly dry and windy conditions. Just about all of those customers all had their power restored by Tuesday night, a utility spokesperson said.

PG&E is sending notifications to potentially affected customers via text message, email and an automated phone call prior to the planned shutoffs, which are done when the utility determines there is an elevated risk of its electrical equipment sparking wildfires amid dry and windy conditions.

The customers include 3,317 in Napa County, 1,355 in Solano County and 144 in Sonoma County, according to PG&E.