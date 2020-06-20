PG&E says Napa Valley should see fewer fire safety power shutoff impacts this year

Johnson said PG&E is focusing on the highest fire danger areas. It looks at improving lines to better withstand winds and wind-blown vegetation. In many areas with steep and rugged terrain, it’s simply impossible to put lines underground, he said.

The goal this year is to improve seven miles of lines in Napa County, Johnson said. He didn’t say if any lines will be put underground.

PG&E looked at weather data from 1989 to 2018. It calculated that Napa County can expect one to three public safety power shutoffs during an average year.

One area of concern for PG&E is making certain power is available for hospitals, Johnson said. Another is to keep power shutoffs from interrupting the Nov. 3 general election.

“Thank you for hearing us and holding us to the high bar that you should,” Johnson told supervisors.

Napa County has 1,181 miles of distribution lines, of which 46% are in high fire danger areas as defined by the California Public Utilities Commission. It has 181 miles of overhead transmission lines, of which 52% are in high fire danger areas.

The county has eight substations. PG&E serves 62,400 customers, of which 11 percent live in high fire danger areas, according to the utility.

Among the factors used by PG&E to call for public safety power shutoffs are red flag warnings declared by the National Weather Service, humidity of 20% or lower, sustained winds above 25 mph and gusts topping 45 mph and vegetation moisture content.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

