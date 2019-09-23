PG&E announced it might cut power to 10,500 Napa County residents Monday afternoon or evening to avoid sparking wildfires in anticipated high fire danger weather.
More information on whether the utility will follow through is expected late Monday morning. A PG&E map of potential affected areas shows the northwestern edge of the city of Napa, including neighborhoods near Alston Park and a sliver of Browns Valley.
Other areas on the potential outage map include the Silverado and Soda Canyon areas, St. Helena, Calistoga and Lake Berryessa.
Potential fire risk is forecast to begin at 8 p.m. Monday, with a peak period predicted to last until 9 a.m. Tuesday, a PG&E press release said. Another fire danger event could begin 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the peak period to last until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Overall, 124,000 customers in nine counties could see public safety power shutoffs, PG&E said. The other counties are Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter, Yuba Lake and Sonoma.
The National Weather Service issued a Red flag warning Sunday night for the North and East Bay Hills, and the Diablo Range. The warning was issued from 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Red flag warnings indicate conditions more likely to spark fires. Humidity will be low and gusty winds up to 40 mph are expected in higher elevations in Napa and Sonoma Counties, according to NWS.
Go to PG&E's website at https://bit.ly/2mvpeLy for more information.
Reporter Courtney Teague contributed to this story.