PG&E starts work on Calistoga back-up power hub

Pacific Gas and Electric Company has begun construction on a microgrid that will provide temporary power to most of downtown during future Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.

The site is located on lower Washington Street near Tedeschi Field, and work is expected to be complete by July. The utility will be using mobile, diesel generators to power the microgrid.

The energizing zone includes approximately 800 PG&E customers in the general vicinity of downtown Calistoga, the company said.

“The microgrid will allow much of the downtown area including a medical facility, fire and police stations, post office, banks, schools, markets, hotels, and restaurants among other businesses, facilities and community services to remain energized during future PSPS events impacting the area,” said PB&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

PG&E customers in the vicinity of the construction site will receive an automated, courtesy phone call from the utility notifying them of the work taking place.

Other customers who are within the temporary microgrid energization zone will receive a separate communication from PG&E, notifying them of their inclusion in the microgrid and informing them of how it will operate during a PSPS event.

During the events, PG&E will again be providing a Community Resource Centers with a space to charge electronic devices and receive refreshments.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

