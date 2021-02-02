PG&E testing in Calistoga rescheduled for Feb. 3-4, outages possible

As a part of PG&E’s comprehensive efforts to address the growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires across PG&E’s service area — including installing stronger poles and power lines and conducting enhanced vegetation management — the utility is also testing and deploying new technologies to help mitigate wildfire risk and support operational needs. PG&E has installed technology new to North America, as part of a pilot project, that included the main system at the Calistoga substation and the many components attached to distribution poles throughout the Calistoga area over the last couple months, intended to mitigate wildfire risks.

The new technology can minimize the impact on the electric grid during a fault condition, such as vegetation contact or a downed wire in real time. It’s called Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (REFCL), and it significantly lowers the energy below ignition levels when it detects downed power line or vegetation contact.

While this is a pilot project, PG&E believes this technology could substantially mitigate the risk of power lines starting wildfires. Based on the test results, PG&E will decide whether to install REFCL technology at other substations within the high-risk fire areas. Depending on whether issues surface during this testing, and in subsequent work, the company will determine if the technology will remain in Calistoga before June 2021.