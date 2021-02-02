PG&E testing in Calistoga rescheduled for Feb. 3-4, outages possible

PG&E has rescheduled testing of new technology in Calistoga starting at midnight, Wednesday, Feb. 3, and ending Thursday, Feb. 4. These tests were originally scheduled for Jan. 21 and 22 and were cancelled.
Although PG&E does not foresee any disruption in customer service during the testing, it is possible an outage could occur during the scheduled times. Protocols are in place to ensure power is restored within 4 to 8 hours, should an outage occur. The company is asking customers to prepare for a potential outage as they normally would when a winter storm or heat wave impacts Napa County.
Testing is scheduled for the following areas during the following times:
- Feb. 3: Between midnight and 6 a.m. on the circuit that serves customers in the area south of Tubbs Lane, along Myrtledale Road and a portion of northern downtown Calistoga.
- Feb. 3: Between 10 am and 4 p.m. on the circuit that serve customers in the areas north of Tubbs Lane and Myrtledale Road.
- Feb. 4: Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the circuit that serves the area north and west of Greenwood Avenue and Silverado Trail to the county line; area north and west of Diamond Mountain Road and Highway 128 and north to the county line, including the west side of Calistoga along Highway 128 and the small northern edge of Calistoga to Grant and Oak Streets.
As a part of PG&E’s comprehensive efforts to address the growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires across PG&E’s service area — including installing stronger poles and power lines and conducting enhanced vegetation management — the utility is also testing and deploying new technologies to help mitigate wildfire risk and support operational needs. PG&E has installed technology new to North America, as part of a pilot project, that included the main system at the Calistoga substation and the many components attached to distribution poles throughout the Calistoga area over the last couple months, intended to mitigate wildfire risks.
The new technology can minimize the impact on the electric grid during a fault condition, such as vegetation contact or a downed wire in real time. It’s called Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (REFCL), and it significantly lowers the energy below ignition levels when it detects downed power line or vegetation contact.
While this is a pilot project, PG&E believes this technology could substantially mitigate the risk of power lines starting wildfires. Based on the test results, PG&E will decide whether to install REFCL technology at other substations within the high-risk fire areas. Depending on whether issues surface during this testing, and in subsequent work, the company will determine if the technology will remain in Calistoga before June 2021.
For more information visit www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com.
