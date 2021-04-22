PG&E to begin aerial patrols over Napa County gas transmission lines

Pacific Gas and Electric will begin conducting aerial patrols of gas transmission pipelines throughout the North Bay, including Napa County, starting on Monday, April 26.

Residents may notice a helicopter flying as low as 300 to 500 feet, or fixed-wing aircraft, following gas transmission lines in Napa and adjacent areas. PG&E conducts monthly aerial patrols of all its gas transmission pipelines in the interest of public safety and system integrity.

A pilot and two observers in up to three different small airplanes will fly about 7,000 – 9,000 feet above gas transmission lines Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Using GPS and live video, a pilot and two observers navigate the pipelines and document excavation and construction activity, or other observations that obstruct rights-of-way.

Where appropriate, PG&E ground personnel are sent to construction areas to verify that safe digging practices are being followed. This includes confirming the use of a valid 811 ticket for proper marking of underground utility lines that help prevent the gas line from being hit.