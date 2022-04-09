PG&E to conduct additional testing of new equipment in Calistoga April 12-15

From Tuesday, April 12, to Friday, April 15, Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be conducting additional field tests to complete its installation of new Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (or REFCL) technology in Calistoga.
Testing will be conducted between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and will conclude Friday at 5:30 a.m.
PG&E installed the technology in 2021 as part of a pilot project that included the main system located at the Calistoga substation and its other components attached to distribution poles throughout the Calistoga area. Previous field tests have shown the pilot program is successful in that it instantaneously reduces the energy flowing through a fault on the line, such as a tree branch or another impact to the powerline that could cause the wire to come down and possibly ignite a fire, the company said in a statement released Friday. During the last series of tests in March, there was an interruption in service, indicating further adjustments are needed.
PG&E is asking customers prepare for a potential outage during these times, as they normally would as part of their emergency plan. You can find preparation tips such as the below at PG&E’s Safety Action Center at safetyactioncenter.pge.com:
- Make sure PG&E has your contact information and sign up for outage alerts either via text or automated phone call by visiting pge.com/outages, or by calling 1-800-PGE-5000.
- Fully charge your mobile phone each night and consider adding a battery powered portable charger to your emergency kit to extend the life of your phone.
- Practice opening and closing your garage door manually in case you need to leave.
