PG&E to conduct additional testing of new equipment in Calistoga April 12-15

PG&E installed the technology in 2021 as part of a pilot project that included the main system located at the Calistoga substation and its other components attached to distribution poles throughout the Calistoga area. Previous field tests have shown the pilot program is successful in that it instantaneously reduces the energy flowing through a fault on the line, such as a tree branch or another impact to the powerline that could cause the wire to come down and possibly ignite a fire, the company said in a statement released Friday. During the last series of tests in March, there was an interruption in service, indicating further adjustments are needed.