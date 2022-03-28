PG&E to conduct additional testing of new equipment in Calistoga March 29

On Tuesday, March 29, Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be conducting additional field tests to complete its installation of new Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (or REFCL) technology in Calistoga.
Testing will be conducted between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. Although PG&E does not foresee any disruption in customer service during the testing, it is possible an outage could occur during the scheduled times. PG&E has protocols in place to ensure power is restored as quickly as possible should an outage occur, the company stated in a press release.
PG&E is asking customers to prepare for a potential outage as they normally would when a winter storm or heat wave impacts Napa County. Find tips to prepare at PG&E’s Safety Action Center safetyactioncenter.pge.com.
PG&E installed the REFCL technology in 2021 as part of a pilot project that included the main system located at the Calistoga substation and its other components attached to distribution poles throughout the Calistoga area.
This technology is new to North America and has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of power lines starting wildfires, the release stated. It detects and neutralizes previously undetectable incidents impacting the electric grid, such as vegetation contact and other faults that cause a wire to come down.
When the technology detects such a fault or impact to the power line, it instantaneously reduces the energy flowing through the fault to below ignition levels.
