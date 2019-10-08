PG&E plans to turn off the power to Calistoga beginning at about midnight tonight for a PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff) event as a precautionary measure to reduce wildfire risk during severe winds.
The outage for the town is expected to last about two hours, when backup generators will be employed, the city said. The areas to the west of Calistoga, as with the previous PSPS in September, will not be powered by the generators. To look up your specific address to see if you will be without power, go to pge.com/en_US/safety/emergency-preparedness/natural-disaster/wildfires/psps-service-impact-map.page.
The PSPS is expected to last until about noon on Thursday, after which PG&E will begin turning power back on in stages, wind conditions allowing. Restoration could take several days.
As with the first PSPS on Sept. 25, PG&E will set up a temporary cooling and telecommunications station at the Napa County Fairgrounds. The Calistoga Resource Center, located in a tent, can accommodate up to 100 people with bottled water, charging stations, and a cool place to sit. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The city of Calistoga is also offering a charging station to the public during a power shutdown, set up outside city hall and at the fire station from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city will be conducting wellness checks in the affected areas during the PSPS.