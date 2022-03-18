 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PG&E to test new equipment in Calistoga March 22-26

  • Updated
PG&E generator work

PG&E upgraded lines in Calistoga with new sesnor technology, the first of its kind in the U.S. starting in 2020. 

 Tim Carl Photography

Starting Tuesday, March 22, through Saturday, March 26, Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be conducting field tests to complete its installation of new Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (or REFCL) technology in Calistoga.

Tests will be conducted between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. each night. Although PG&E does not foresee any disruption in customer service during the testing, it is possible an outage could occur during the scheduled times. PG&E has protocols in place to ensure power is restored within four to eight hours, should an outage occur, the company stated in a press release. 

PG&E is asking customers to prepare for a potential outage as they normally would when a winter storm or heat wave impacts Napa County. Find tips to prepare at PG&E’s Safety Action Center safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

PG&E installed the REFCL technology in 2021 as part of a pilot project that included the main system located at the Calistoga substation and its other components attached to distribution poles throughout the Calistoga area.

This technology is new to North America and has shown to significantly reduce the risk of power lines starting wildfires, the release stated. It detects and neutralizes previously undetectable incidents impacting the electric grid, such as vegetation contact and other faults that cause a wire to come down.

When the technology detects such a fault or impact to the powerline, it instantaneously reduces the energy flowing through the fault to below ignition levels.

Learn more about the REFCL technology here and watch a video here.

Armed robbery at Black Bear Diner

Letter: PG&E on parade?

