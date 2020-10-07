PG&E uses St. Helena’s Charles Krug Winery as base for post-fire repairs

Charles Krug Winery is serving as a staging area for PG&E’s efforts to repair damaged utilities and safely restore power to Upvalley areas affected by the Glass Fire.
The fallow land north of Krug’s Redwood Estate is now a PG&E “microsite” full of trucks, communication equipment, poles and transformers.
PG&E crews are using it as a base camp while they travel in and out of the fire zone and work with firefighters to assess damage, turn off gas and repair lines where necessary, and remove damaged lines and equipment.
“They’ve basically created their own little town there,” said Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, Krug’s parent company. “It’s quite impressive.”
The Krug property is close to the burn zone, but it was spared from damage except for one small brush fire that was quickly put out. It’s strategically located close to Highway 29, Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road leading up to Deer Park and Angwin.
“Just like in 2017, we were one of the lucky ones, but a lot of our neighbors were not so lucky,” Wallenbrock said. “So we asked what we could do to help our neighborhood.”
Once the property was secure, the winery contacted PG&E and offered the use of the space.
PG&E spent the next few days grading roughly nine acres of land, removing a Culinary Institute of America garden that had been abandoned due to the pandemic, and cutting brush to make room for a temporary bridge providing PG&E trucks with direct access to Deer Park Road near Silverado Trail.
PG&E’s Bob Kirk, who’s in charge of the microsite, thanked the winery for providing the base camp.
“This makes a world of a difference and makes things move a lot faster for all of our customers,” Kirk said. “We really appreciate it.”
Wallenbrock expects PG&E to use the area for at least a few weeks and maybe for a few months. PG&E’s presence doesn’t interfere with winery operations, “and it’s the right thing to do from a community standpoint,” he said.
Watch Now: A journey upvalley during the Glass Fire
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!