PG&E's Calistoga maintenance work to continue throughout December

As residents may have taken note, PG&E is in the process of installing new poles and equipment in neighborhoods around Calistoga. Some of the work requires shutting off power for several hours during the day.

“Some of the work was delayed from mid-August through mid-November due to the LNU/Hennessy and Glass fires and several PSPS events,” said spokesperson Deanna Contreras. “We are making every effort to complete this work before the arrival of much-needed winter rain and while tourism is low.”

The company said their goal is to notify customers with a letter at least two weeks in advance of the planned work. The letter is sent to the meter account holder, however, and it is up to the meter holder to notify tenants or those under the meter.

Non-account holders can can visit www.pge.com/outages or call 1800-PGE-5000. For PSPS alerts go to pge.com/psps, click updates and alerts, for account or non-account holders.

The following is a partial list of the work that is currently scheduled through the month of December in Calistoga. Not all the work requires a planned outage. 

- Installation of a sectionalized device on Foothill Blvd to reduce the impacts of a Public Safety Power Shutoff

- Replacement of a pole on Lake County Hwy 29. Hand digging is needed, as well as a helicopter for this job. It’s scheduled for Dec. 17-19.

- Installing new equipment (fuse saver and replace riser) at Brannan Street

- Replacement of a primary riser and installation of a fuse saver on Lincoln Avenue

- Installation of new equipment such as transformer and conductor on Diamond Mountain Road

- Pole replacement on Franz Valley School Road

- Pole replacement on State Highway 128

- Replacing a transformer near Larkmead Lane

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

