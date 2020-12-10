PG&E's Calistoga maintenance work to continue throughout December

As residents may have taken note, PG&E is in the process of installing new poles and equipment in neighborhoods around Calistoga. Some of the work requires shutting off power for several hours during the day.

“Some of the work was delayed from mid-August through mid-November due to the LNU/Hennessy and Glass fires and several PSPS events,” said spokesperson Deanna Contreras. “We are making every effort to complete this work before the arrival of much-needed winter rain and while tourism is low.”

The company said their goal is to notify customers with a letter at least two weeks in advance of the planned work. The letter is sent to the meter account holder, however, and it is up to the meter holder to notify tenants or those under the meter.

Non-account holders can can visit www.pge.com/outages or call 1800-PGE-5000. For PSPS alerts go to pge.com/psps, click updates and alerts, for account or non-account holders.

The following is a partial list of the work that is currently scheduled through the month of December in Calistoga. Not all the work requires a planned outage.