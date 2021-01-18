PG&E's weather stations, fire-watch cameras reducing size of power shutoffs

“In a PSPS event, if the conditions are not materializing above risk thresholds, then we’re able to use this data as one of our decision-making support tools to significantly shrink or eliminate an area that was originally in scope for power shut off,” said Ashley Helmetag, PG&E senior meteorologist.

In addition to PG&E’s in-house meteorology team, the expert staff in the company’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center (WSOC) rely on this real-time information, as well as outside agencies and first-responders as they make critical decisions during wildfire season.

PG&E has been adding to its network of weather stations and cameras since 2018, mostly in high fire-threat areas. The program, which plans to install 1,300 weather stations by the end of 2021, is designed to create a density of roughly one weather station for every 20 miles of electric lines in high fire-threat areas. By the end of 2022, PG&E plans to have nearly 600 cameras installed. When complete, PG&E expects to have the ability to see in real-time roughly 90% of the high fire-risk areas it serves.

The stations provide temperature, wind speed and humidity data that is monitored, tracked and evaluated by PG&E’s meteorology team and analysts in the WSOC.