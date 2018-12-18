Local philanthropist Beverly Wendel has donated $40,000 to Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch (JARR) for cat and dog spay/neuter surgeries in a matching gift campaign.
The donation will match dollar-for-dollar all donations from supporters, doubling the impact of their contributions. The money raised will be used for two free community spay/neuter voucher, vaccination and microchip clinics in early 2019. The clinics will be named in the memory of Wendel's late husband Barry, who was an ardent animal lover.
“My late husband Barry and I have been donating to animal rescues for years, and when he passed away I wanted to do something in his memory,” Wendel said.
Since so many people don’t spay/neuter their pets, JARR's spay/neuter program "is a good place to start so there are fewer homeless pets," she said. "The more people contribute the more animals we can help, and I am more than happy to play a part. It’s what keeps me going.”
Animals have held a special place in Wendel's heart since she and her late husband rescued two stray kittens they spotted by the side of the road in Yountville. When Barry Wendel died from a long illness at the age of 72, his wife turned to philanthropic work to honor him, donating $2.1 million to the Land Trust of Napa County and supporting other animal rescues.
“This is the best holiday gift for the animals we could hope to have,” said Monica Stevens, co-founder of JARR. “Countless cats and dogs will now be spared from a life of suffering and early death. We are deeply grateful to Beverly for this generous gift.”
The average cost of a clinic for 150 dogs and cats is $15,000, which includes spay/neuter, vaccinations and supplies. With Wendel’s matching gift and the community's help, JARR hopes to raise $80,000 to host at least five clinics in 2019 throughout the Bay Area including Napa and Lake counties.
For the past four years, JARR has run free pet vaccination and spay/neuter voucher clinics in the Bay Area. In 2018, JARR was able to vaccinate 758 dogs and cats and financed over 1,200 spay/neuter surgeries for low-income families, seniors and people in need as part of its mission to help end the overpopulation of cats and dogs.