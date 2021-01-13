Pioneer Park Bridge nearing completion

Final work is being completed on the new bridge connecting Pioneer Park with the Community Center and the downtown area.

The project started in October, after a late start due to the Glass Fire.

The project has included the removal of the low concrete crossing, which was prone to flooding during the rainy season, and the construction of a 110-foot clear-span pedestrian bridge.

Cost for the project is just over $1 million, the majority of which is coming from grants. The remaining $332,000 would come from the city’s pavement maintenance budget, but it’s likely the city will receive additional grants to defer that funding as well, said Public Works Director Derek Raynor.

The new bridge will also improve conditions for fish habitat. With the removal of the concrete barrier, the new bridge will provide enhanced passage and facilitate access to upstream spawning and rearing habitat for juvenile and adult fish species.

The old bridge was constructed most likely some time in the 1950s or ’60s, when building regulations were not nearly as rigorous as they are now, Raynor said.

