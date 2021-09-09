 Skip to main content
Planned downton Calistoga glass-blowing studio to relocate to Washington Street

Mark + Michiko

Mark and Michiko Weiner will be opening a new glass blowing gallery in the space formerly occupied by All Season's Bistro on Lincoln Avenue. 

 Tim Carl Photography

The owners of a planned glass blowing studio and showroom in downtown Calistoga have revised their plans, and will relocate the glass blowing portion of the project to an industrial space on lower Washington Street.

Only the show room and retail space will now be located on Lincoln Avenue, in the former All Seasons Bistro space.

Mark and Michiko Weiner previously received a use permit from the city for their new glass blowing studio and gallery to be located at 1400 Lincoln Ave., with a gallery and retail showroom in the front portion of the space, and a production area in back. 

But after receiving estimates from PG&E regarding upgrades to gas and electrical services to handle the proposed use, they realized the location was not economically feasible, they told the Planning Commission on Sept. 8.

With the unanimous approval of the commissioners, the studio portion of the business will instead operate within an existing 2,800-square-foot industrial space at 504 Washington St., the former location of Glenn Pope Woodworking. The building will be used for glassblowing, fusing, kilns and coldshop/processing, and storage.

“I’m very familiar with the space and started doing business with Glenn 30 years ago, and can only say if they can match the level of excellence that Glenn Pope showed all those years it’s going to be great,” said Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes.

Mark + Michiko has relocated to the Napa Valley from Martha’s Vineyard, where they operated Martha’s Vineyard Glassworks for the past 27 years.

Asked when the Calistoga showroom might be opening, Mark Weiner said they weren’t sure. “The biggest hurdle was the floor, which is down, and now it's just 'death by a thousand details.'"

