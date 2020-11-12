Planned power outage for parts of Calistoga on Friday, Nov. 13

PG&E is planning a power outage on Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. until Saturday, Nov. 14 at 5 a.m., as the company conducts a power transfer.
The power interruption will affect approximately 2,600 customers in Calistoga in the area of the Highway 29 substation.
The company explained that when transmission sources, as well as other facilities, were impacted by the Glass Fire, PG&E used the generators at the Calistoga substation on Highway 29 to power customers in that area who were not in the scope of the downtown microgrid, that was also in use to power 1500 other customers. The goal is to bring those generated customers back onto the grid by the end of the day on Saturday.
Unfavorable weather could cause the date of the planned outage to change.
Watch now: Calistoga evacuated following Glass Fire threat
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!