The Calistoga Planning Commission will consider use permit applications for Okaeri Bed & Breakfast, formerly known as the Pink Mansion, at its next regularly scheduled meeting, at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Okaeri Bed & Breakfast, at 1415 Foothill Boulevard, is seeking a permit to reestablish bed and breakfast use, with eight guest rooms and associated improvements, including architectural modifications.
The planning commission will also consider a permit request from EuroSpa & Inn, at 1202 Pine St., to replace a day spa with two more guest rooms at the 13-unit inn.
Aurora Park Cottages, 1807 Foothill Boulevard, is also seeking a permit and design review, to allow a three-guest unit expansion at an existing seven-unit bed and breakfast.
The planning commission will also hear the General Plan Annual Report and progress made toward its implementation in 2019.
Planning Commission meetings are held at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St. See the full agenda at http://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4353/259.