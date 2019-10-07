The Calistoga Planning Commission will consider a use permit for a three-unit bed and breakfast at 1322 Berry St. at its regularly scheduled meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The property was used for the same purpose from 1986 - 2010, known as The Brambles, and has been used as a single family dwelling since then. The residence is located directly across from the Calistoga Elementary School, with single family homes on either side.
Additional parking will be added to the property to comply with parking requirements.
At the meeting, the commission will also consider a hight increase for an addition to a single-family home at 226 High St.
The planning commission meet the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.