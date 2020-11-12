Planning Commission to discuss new ARCO signage, tasting room limits, Dr. Wilkinson's mural

The Calistoga Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18 to discuss a proposal for a new sign, canopy, and lighting modifications to the ARCO gas station at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road, and a new mural at Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs.

The commission will also discuss the number and variety of tasting rooms downtown and zoning concerns.

Also for consideration, as part of the expansion project, a proposed mural on the façade of Dr. Wilkinson's resort, on Fair Way. The 80-foot mural depicts a mid-century motif including a winding river, palm trees, a geyser, and a silhouette of a woman making a wish.

Arco's new canopy would prominently feature the ARCO name and logo and would also feature a blue LED ‘laser line/lightbar’ that wraps around three sides of the canopy.

The commission will also consider renewing a use permit for a three-unit bed and breakfast at 1503 Lake St., originally approved in 2016.

This meeting will not be physically open to the public. Planning Commissioners and staff will be video/teleconferencing into the meeting. Please participate in the meeting by observing or listening to the meeting in one of the following ways: