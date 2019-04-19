The Calistoga Planning Commission will report on the status of the city’s general plan at its regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 in the Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
The Calistoga General Plan was comprehensively updated in 2003. Several of its elements have been updated since then, including housing, circulation, public safety in 2014 and land use, in 2012, and in conformance with the State’s General Plan Guidelines.
Staff is currently updating the infrastructure element, which addresses water facilities and service, wastewater collection and treatment, water reclamation and stormwater collection.
Staff is also recommending updating the economic development and geothermal elements of the plan during 2019.
The report states that the economic development element includes actions intended to help reduce unemployment, which is no longer a significant issue for the city, and also calls for the development of high-end visitor accommodations which have been, or will soon be, completed, and the plan needs to be updated to address current economic development challenges and identify appropriate strategies.
The city is also no longer pursuing the conservation of the local volcanic ash supply and is actively working to reduce its use by spas, according to the report.
The general plan was not amended in 2018, but the planning commission report cites “significant accomplishments during the past year to implement the general plan. That includes, among many other projects, completion of the Berry Street Bridge, replacing the Feige Water Tank, pursuing purchase of the Napa Valley Fairgrounds, approval of a 78-unit apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue, and the 30-unit Senior Housing Project on south Washington.