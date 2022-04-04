Police: Man arrested in Calistoga after threatening parole officer

A man who was found by a Calistoga business Saturday morning was arrested after threatening a parole officer based in Sonoma County, police reported.

At 6:31 a.m., officers were sent to the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue after being told of a person who had slept for two nights in the alcove of a building, according to Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya.

Celaya said Paul Apostolos Kirgiorgis, 68, threatened his parole officer by name several times. His officers contacted the state parole office in Santa Rosa, where that staff asked them to pursue a felony allegation of resisting arrest. Celaya said Kirgiorgis did not threaten the officers who detained him.

Kirgiorgis, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on the felony resisting count, as well as on a warrant alleging a failure to register as a sex offender. Celaya said the parole office told Calistoga officers about the latter issue during their conversation.

