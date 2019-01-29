On Monday, Calistoga Junior/Senior High School issued a message via Facebook that a possible threat to the school had occurred.
According to the statement by Calistoga Joint Unified School superintendent Erin Smith-Hagberg, “A message was discovered on the wall of a boys' bathroom which indicated a possible shooting threat to the school.”
Police investigating the incident have preliminarily determined there was no real threat, and believe the act is not credible beyond an act of vandalism, the statement said.
As a precaution and for purposes of continuing the investigation, police remained on campus throughout the day.
In an email Tuesday morning, Smith-Hagberg said, "The police are continuing their investigation of the incident and they have an increased presence around the campus today." Beyond that she had no further information to report.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact police at (707) 942-2810. Questions can be directed to the district office at (707) 942-4703.