In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Calistoga police pursued a driver who was eventually arrested in St. Helena after a high-speed chase down Highway 29.
Officers subdued and arrested Charlene Wignall, 53, of St. Helena, for investigation of felony of evading police officers, and additionally charged her with suspicion of driving under the influence, and in violation of a restraining order.
Calistoga police positioned at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Foothill Boulevard observed a white pickup truck speeding in the downtown area of Calistoga, and then making a left turn on Highway 29 toward St. Helena. Calistoga police attempted to make a vehicle stop and the driver failed to pull over. Police pursued the vehicle, which at times drifted onto the wrong side of the road, crossing over the double yellow lines on the highway, according to Calistoga police.
Police pursued the vehicle as the driver refused to pull over, speeding at times up to 90 mph.
Once in St. Helena, the truck turned right onto Grayson Avenue, drove past the high school and through a vineyard private property in the 400 block of Crane Avenue. The driver finally stopped at Bella Vista Court.
Wignall parked the truck, fled on foot and was pursued by Calistoga and St. Helena police officers, who subdued, handcuffed, and brought her into custody.
Records further revealed Wignall has a restraining order to keep away from several of the private properties on Crane Avenue and Vallejo Street she had driven through to reach the residence on Bella Vista Court.
Wignall was released Tuesday afternoon on $50,000 bail.